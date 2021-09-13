New council paves a fresh path for improving services

Author: Ian OPray Published: 13th September 2021 10:13

West Northamptonshire’s new council has laid firm foundations in its first few months to improve local services.

A report to the council’s Cabinet meeting next week highlights behind-the-scenes work that has been taking place to bring together all services and staff from the previous four councils since they were replaced by the new council on 1 April this year.

With tackling the covid pandemic the top priority in the run-up to Day One, preparations for the new authority focused on ensuring a smooth transition for residents.

Future transformation plans are now taking shape, with current projects including progressing plans for a new integrated care system for health and social care, streamlining the process for home to school transport and restructuring and improving the revenues and benefits service across West Northamptonshire.

With WNC currently sharing a number of services with North Northamptonshire Council, an initial focus for the transformation work will be around making sure both councils are well placed to deliver for their communities.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Bringing together four councils, in the midst of a global pandemic, to form our new council safely and legally on 1 April 2021 was a monumental achievement, but we always knew that after crossing that finish line there was much more work to be done on the next phase of our journey.

“From Day One we’ve continued to work really hard behind the scenes to integrate, align and stabilise the services we’ve taken over from the previous councils and, less than half a year in to our new council, we’ve made encouraging progress.

“Shaping better services which make a difference to people’s lives is key to our vision for making West Northants a great place to live, work visit and thrive. We are ambitious for the future of our place and recognise that real change won’t happen overnight, but we’re pleased to have now laid the firm foundations for this work.”

At next week’s Cabinet meeting, Members will also be updated on the Council’s finances, including how it is performing against the budget set for its first year plus details on the financial position it inherited from the four previous authorities.

The Quarter 1 transformation and finance reports will be considered by WNC’s Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 from 6pm. You can view the reports at Cabinet agenda on the WNC website

