Care Home Workers urged not to miss the cut-off date for their first COVID 19 vaccination

There are just a few days left to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the cut off being Thursday 16 September 2021.

Care Home workers working in or living in the West Northamptonshire Council area are being reminded to get their first COVID 19 vaccine this week if they haven’t already.



Care workers still needing a first dose can visit one of the pop up clinics listed below. Alternatively by booking an appointment at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or calling 119.



This is because the Government has made it a condition of working in a care home to be doubly vaccinated by 11 November – to do this you must have had a first dose of COVID 19 vaccine on or before 16 September, unless you are medically exempt.



Ashely Leduc, Assistant Director of Commissioning and Performance Adults and Wellbeing for West Northamptonshire Council says: “We’d like to once again thank our care home managers and care home workers who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, during exceptional times of pressure.



“You are such an important part of our communities, and we really want you to remain so. Please do prioritise getting your vaccinations.



“We are in regular contact with our care homes so if you do have any concerns about getting the vaccination speak to your registered manager so we can get your questions answered quickly before September 16th.”



Drop in Vaccination centres



You do not need an appointment, just bring your NHS Number if you know it or find it here https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE

Monday 13 September - 10am to 4pm

Tuesday 14 September - 10am - 4pm

First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least 8 weeks ago

Whitefields Surgery (Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, NN4 9UW

Saturday 11 September 9am to 1pm & 2.30pm to 7pm

First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 17 July 2021



Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ

Saturday 11 September and Sunday 12 September 8am to 12pm

First doses for ages 18+

Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago

Wednesday 15 September 5pm to 8pm

First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Brackley Medical Centre, Wellington Road, Brackley, NN13 6QZ

Sunday 12 September - 8.30am to 12pm

First doses for anyone 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 18 July 2021

Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL

Saturday 11 September - 9am to 5.30pm

First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago