Whittlebury Park to host weddings open day

Author: Nan Published: 14th September 2021 09:06

Whittlebury Park in Northamptonshire will hold its annual weddings open evening on Thursday 30th September 2021 from 6-9pm, providing the perfect opportunity for brides and grooms-to-be to meet the venue’s hand-picked wedding suppliers, explore the resort’s varied wedding venues and plan their big day.

Whittlebury Park is a luxurious four-star hotel and spa nestled in hundreds of acres of tranquil ancient parkland, providing a peaceful and elegant setting for wedding celebrations. Licensed for civil ceremonies and with seating for between 10 to over 500 guests, Whittlebury Park can accommodate weddings both large and small.

There are three stunning venues available for wedding ceremonies and receptions – The Orangery, The Pavilion and The Atrium, each uniquely styled to enable couples to make their day their own.

Whittlebury Park offers a fully tailored weddings experience, with a personal wedding coordinator available every step of the way.

To arrange a private viewing please email weddings@whittlebury.com and for more information please see www.whittlebury.com

