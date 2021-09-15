Amended lease for Delapre Abbey stable block

Cllr Malcolm Longley, WNC Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “The creation of an additional attraction at the site will help boost the local economy and increase visitors to the abbey itself.

Delapré Abbey in Northampton might soon be able to proceed with plans to boost its visitor offer by converting a 19th century stable block.

The buildings, which lie to the north of the main abbey complex, are currently used for storage but could be transformed into spaces for creative business or niche retail, café and a microbrewery.

Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust (DAPT) reached an agreement with Northampton Borough Council in February 2020 for a lease on the building based on several conditions being met by 7 August 2021.

These were that:

DAPT had obtained satisfactory planning permission

The landlord – now West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) – having approved the work plans

NBC or WNC having secured vacant possession of the property

The COVID-19 pandemic caused substantial delays in progress of the project, meaning the date was missed, so a year’s extension is proposed.

Cllr Malcolm Longley, WNC Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “The creation of an additional attraction at the site will help boost the local economy and increase visitors to the abbey itself.

“The alternative is that we continue to maintain the buildings at a cost to the people of West Northamptonshire and that they provide no wider benefit.

“As an agreement had already been made with NBC and there are good reasons why the original deadline was not met, we believe this extension is the most practical way forward.”

If agreed by Cabinet on Tuesday 14 September, a new lease will be signed which aligns with the existing lease on the rest of the abbey site.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive Delapré Abbey, said “The 19th century stable block offers an exciting opportunity to bring back to life an important part of the 550-acre site.

“A new feasibility plan has been developed in response to the impacts and demands created from the pandemic.

“The curation of the uses of the site are currently being developed, as these plans take shape we look forward to sharing them with the public.

“We are keen to ensure the final offer complements the existing visitor attraction, helps support a thriving visitor economy, creates jobs and importantly supports the needs of our communities.”

For full details, please take a look at the full report on our website.