The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Macmillan Coffee Morning at Towcester Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 14th September 2021 14:32
Towcester Mill Brewery will be doing its bit for Macmillan on Friday 24 September 2021, when it hosts its Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning.
Towcester Mill Brewery will be doing its bit for Macmillan on Friday 24 September 2021, when it hosts its Macmillan Cancer Support’s World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

The Coffee Morning will be held at the Mill on the first floor in its new Steam Room between 10am-12pm. Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy plenty of tea, coffee and cake and raise vital funds at the same time for the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK.
 
"There is plenty of room to sit inside now we have additional seating capacity," explained Tap Room manager, Sam Bonnie, "and we're hopeful it'll be a dry and sunny morning so if anyone prefers to sit outside with their tea and cake then they are very welcome to, just make sure you bring a warm coat! Bring friends and family if you can - a warm welcome is guaranteed and we're sure you won’t leave hungry!”

The first ever Coffee Morning happened way back in 1990. It was a rather small affair with a simple idea: guests would gather over coffee and donate the cost of their cuppa to Macmillan in the process. It was so effective, it was held the next year – only this time nationally. Since then, Coffee Morning has raised over £290 million for Macmillan.
 
For more information about the event please visit Towcester Mill Brewery’s Facebook page. For more information about the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk.
 
Let’s brew something great together!
