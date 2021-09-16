Celebrate Christmas with a difference at Whittlebury Park

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 16th September 2021 09:55

Whittlebury Park countryside hotel and spa located in rural Northamptonshire is offering a bespoke range of alternative Christmas party packages, perfect for celebrating the festive season with colleaguesWhittlebury Park countryside hotel and spa located in rural Northamptonshire is offering a bespoke range of alternative Christmas party packages, perfect for celebrating the festive season with colleagues.

From clay pigeon shooting and team building to festive afternoon tea, spa and party packages and Christmas breakfast buffets, Whittlebury Park’s exciting range of Christmas party options lets you design a Christmas party to suit you and your colleagues.

In addition, Whittlebury Park is offering a selection of traditional Christmas party packages. The resort’s shared party nights, priced from £49.95 per person and available throughout December, include a delicious three-course dinner, festive drinks, music and dancing and the opportunity to meet and mingle with new friends.

For something more exclusive, the resort’s private party nights, available throughout November, December and January, includes use of one of the venue’s stylish reception rooms, a gourmet three-course meal, music, dancing and sparkling Christmas table decorations.

With its luxurious spa, leisure club, award-winning restaurants and championship golf course, Whittlebury Park provides a memorable destination for your Christmas celebrations.

Whittlebury Park is run in line with its StaySafe Initiative to ensure a healthy and safe stay for guests and a safe working environment for its team members. Whittlebury Park’s StaySafe initiative is backed by MIA (the Meetings Industry Association) and Visit Britain.

For more details or to book, please see whittlebury.com

