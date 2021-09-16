Six COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open this week across Northamptonshire for ages 16 and over

Author: NHS Trust Published: 16th September 2021 09:58

Drop-in vaccine sessions are available across Northampton, Corby & Wellingborough at six sites this week in a bid to get as many people jabbed against the virus as possible.

These drop-in sessions provide opportunities for 16- to 17-year-olds to walk in and get their first COVID-19 vaccination, as well as those aged 18 and over who haven’t yet come forward for their first dose and second doses for anyone who had their first dose at least eight weeks ago.

Walk-in clinics in Northampton include the Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park, which is also offering 16- and 17-year-old only sessions this week. Ages 16 and over can also visit Regent Pharmacy on Regent Street and Whitefields Surgery. In Corby, Oakley Pharmacy is offering sessions every day this week and Mr Pickford’s is also offering sessions. In Wellingborough, individuals can walk straight in for their jab at the Pravasi Mandal Centre.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said:

“Everyone deserves the protection of the vaccine. The more people we vaccinate across the county, the better chance you have of protecting yourself and your loved ones and walk in vaccine clinics play a huge part in that. These clinics provide a really handy option for those who can get vaccinated on the go – with no need to book.

“I urge everyone over the age of 16 to visit your local clinic and accept the offer of this life-saving jab. Vaccinated people are far less likely to get serious COVID-19, be admitted to hospital, or die from it.

“Please do check our local vaccine web page before you plan your visit at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine where drop in availability is being updated regularly.”

All drop-in clinics around the county are open to everyone aged 16 and over. Second doses for over 18-year-olds must be of the same vaccine type as the first, and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in clinic.

Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Alternatively, people aged 18+ (and those within three months of their eighteenth birthday) can book appointments at a local vaccine site online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Wednesday 15th September 2021:

Corby Oakley Pharmacy Charter Court, Oakley Vale, NN18 8QT Wednesday 15 September · 9.15am to 5.30pm Thursday 16 September · 9.15am to 5.30pm Friday 17 September · 9.15am to 5.30pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Mr Pickford’s Spencer Court, Corby, NN17 1NU Thursday 16 September · 10am to 5pm Friday 17 September · 10am to 5pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Northampton Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre



Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ Wednesday 15 September · 5pm to 8pm Saturday 18 September · 5pm to 8pm · First doses for ages 16 and 17 only Wednesday 15 September 8am to 4.30pm Saturday 18 September 8am to 4.30pm · Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago Regent Pharmacy 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ Friday 17 September 9am to 6pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose on or before 23 July 2021 Whitefields Surgery(Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, NN4 9UW Saturday 18 September · 9am to 1pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 24 July 2021 Wellingborough Pravasi Mandal Centre(Regent Pharmacy) 65 Elsden Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1QD Wednesday 15 September · 9am to 6pm Thursday 16 September · 9am to 6pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

