Andrea Leadsom MP responds to local Lib Dems

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 15th September 2021 22:08

Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE MP

Writing to AboutMyArea/NN12 Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE MP said, “I am disappointed that Towcester Lib Dems are suggesting that my recent press release is not accurate.

"Here is the letter I have sent to Baroness Vere, the Roads Minister alongside Cllr Phil Larratt, the Cabinet member for Highways, West Northamptonshire Council and Fiona Unett, Assistant Director, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council.

"I hope this reassures Towcester residents that we are working flat out to improve the lives for people living in our area."

Copy of the letter Andrea has sent to Baroness Vere, the Roads Minister regarding the Towcester Relief Road can be downloaded with this link.

