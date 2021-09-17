Vettel to contnue with F1 Aston Martin
|Author: Will Hings
|Published: 17th September 2021 09:29
Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team is pleased to confirm an unchanged driver line-up for 2022: Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team Driver, said: “I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula One cars. Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently. More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans. The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning, so it will be a great opportunity for us at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. I believe in the strength of our new growing team, so I am already looking forward to 2022.”
Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin Lagonda and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, said: “The first ever season for Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team got off to a disappointing start, owing to the regulatory changes over the winter that disadvantaged the two teams whose cars utilise a low-rake aero philosophy. But we have made good progress over the past few months, and both Lance and Sebastian have delivered some excellent performances. They have had more than their fair share of bad luck, but in 2022 we are delighted to be continuing with such an excellent blend of youthful talent and experienced expertise.”
Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant, said: “With our focus on scaling Cognizant’s brand globally, this strategic partnership with Aston Martin has provided us with greater access to a C-suite of clients while boosting our recruiting efforts. Lance and Sebastian are brilliant drivers and we have been impressed by the way they have represented Cognizant on the world stage. We look forward to continuing to apply our full portfolio of digital capabilities to support Aston Martin’s IT operations and to make a valuable contribution to Seb’s and Lance’s performances on the track.”
