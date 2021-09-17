Over 1 million Covid-19 vaccinations completed in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme has reached a hugely significant milestone – as latest official figures confirm one million jabs have been delivered across the county.

In the nine months since the programme launched at the beginning of December 2020, a total of 1,007,016 vaccine doses have been given to protect Northamptonshire’s population from coronavirus, including 527,262 first doses and 479,754 second doses*.

That means 90.18% of our county’s adult (over-18s) population have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 84.14% have received two doses.**



Latest figures also show that 54.4% of 16- and 17-year-olds*** have taken up the offer of the jab so far. Those who haven’t taken up the offer should refer to the Grab a Jab website for details of our walk-in clinics. 12- to 15-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable have been offered vaccination and next week the programme for all 12- to 15-year-olds will commence, delivered primarily in secondary schools.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Reaching one million vaccinations is a phenomenal achievement and is testament to the incredible efforts of every single person who’s been involved with the Northamptonshire programme since its launch in December.

“Our hospital hubs got the programme under way quickly, followed by GP-led clinics which provided the vast majority of vaccinations in the earlier stages. In January, our Vaccination Centre at Moulton Park opened followed by a number of community pharmacies around the county. At the same time roving teams delivered jabs to the housebound, to care homes and in other settings. This has been a huge effort by thousands of people from the NHS, Councils and of course our amazing volunteers. Everybody involved deserves a huge amount of credit and should be proud of what has been achieved.

“While it’s satisfying to know that 84.14% of our adult population has now received two doses of the vaccine, we know there is still work to do to ensure everyone in our county has the opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves and others from coronavirus.

“I continue to urge everyone who’s not yet taken up their offer of the jab to come forward and receive it. We may have delivered a million jabs but we still have plenty of vaccines for everyone.”

Drop-in vaccination clinics for both first and second vaccine doses are taking place around the county, with full details available online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine .

Alternatively, people aged 18+ (and those within three months of their eighteenth birthday) can book appointments at a local vaccine site online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

From early next week, the National Booking Service will open to enable eligible people (those over 70 who had their second dose more than 6 months ago) to book their booster vaccines.

