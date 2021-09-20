Consultation launched on improvements to bus services in North and West Northamptonshire

Residents, Parish Councils, businesses and local groups in North and West Northamptonshire are invited to share their views on the improvements they would like to see in local bus services.North and West Northamptonshire are invited to share their views on the improvements they would like to see in local bus services.

The Councils are consulting on the formation of Enhanced Partnership schemes with local bus operators in their respective areas in order to facilitate the improvement of local bus services for residents. These partnerships will enable access to Government funding, which will be made available to support the implementation of the National Bus Strategy, “Bus Back Better”.

People can give their views by completing a short survey which launches today (Friday, 17 September 2021) and runs until Sunday, 10 October 2021 on the councils’ consultation hubs at West Northamptonshire Council - Citizen Space and North Northamptonshire Council- Citizen Space.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said: “A key priority for the council is enhancing links between communities, particularly rural ones, as this has widespread benefits, not just in the wellbeing of residents, but, also in terms of a healthy economy.

“The environmental benefits of us all making more journeys on public transport are also well known.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to have their say to help shape the future of bus travel in their area – where you want to go, when you want to go, why are you travelling, whether you are prepared to book are all questions we would like to know your ideas on.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways, and Waste Services on West Northamptonshire Council said: “I want people living and working in West Northamptonshire to have the opportunity to shape their local area and the public services they receive.

“This is why it’s so important for every single resident to be able to have their say on what matters most to them and on how we create opportunities for people to prosper, today and in the future.

“This consultation will be open for 3 weeks if you have time and are keen to get more involved in shaping the future bus improvement strategy of your local area, please take part in this survey.”