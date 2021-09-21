Growth of domestic abuse violent crime in West Northants

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 21st September 2021 09:47

Lisa Samiotis Lib Dem councillor for Towcester and Roade

The Liberal Democrats at West Northamptonshire Council, will this week (Thursday 23rd September 2021) present a motion to Council asking that it supports the National White Ribbon campaign.

“The statistics are truly horrendous and we can see the increase that has occurred during lockdown,” says Liberal Democrat Councillor for the Brixworth Ward, Jonathan Harris. “Nationally, one woman dies every three days as a result of domestic violence. We can and must do more. Our council needs to make a stand and become a White Ribbon Accredited Organisation. Our councillors and male council employees can also personally take the pledge to promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women."

During lockdown, the highest reported crime figures pretty much everywhere were consistently violent and sexual offences, many in a domestic setting.

In the three district areas of Daventry, South Northants and the old Northampton Borough, domestic violence accounts for over one third of all violent crime. This is a double figure percentage increase over the last 12 months.

Furthermore, in Daventry and South Northants, over 50% of rape cases recorded had a domestic flag and in Northampton it was almost a third of reported rapes that had a domestic flag.

Stalking and harassment that was flagged as domestic was up by over 50% in the Daventry and South Northants area. In Northampton, stalking and harassment with a domestic flag rose to almost two thirds.

These figures all relate to the 12 month period to the end of June 2021.

The motion further asks that the council recognises White Ribbon Day on 25th November (also known as the International Day for the Eradication of Violence against Women Day), appoints an Ambassador for the council, seeks to educate on this issue within our communities and raises funds for groups working to address this issue.

“The police clearly have a role to play here but so does the council and society in general. We need to be challenging the causes of domestic violence and supporting organisations and solutions that address this caustic issue at its root. We must change perspectives, beliefs and views earlier.

"As a council we must show both collective and individual leadership on the issue. That’s why we are calling on all male councillors to personally sign the pledge”, says Sally Beardsworth, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Kingsthorpe South.

