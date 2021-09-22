More COVID-19 drop-in vaccination clinics across Northamptonshire confirmed for everyone aged over 16

Author: NHS Trust Published: 22nd September 2021 10:42

Anyone over the age of 16 can walk-in and receive their COVID-19 vaccination across six locations across Northamptonshire over the coming days – with no need to book. The drop-in clinics are available for anyone over 16 who hasn’t yet come forward for their first dose and second doses for anyone who had their first dose at least eight weeks ago.

Drop-in clinics in Northampton include Kings Heath COVID Vaccination Centre, Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, Touchwood Pharmacy in Kingsthorpe and Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill.

In Corby, Mr Pickford’s at Spencer Court and Oakley Pharmacy are offering drop-ins most days this week. Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester is also open for those aged over 16 to walk in and grab a jab.

Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme recently reached a major milestone, as latest figures confirmed that over one million vaccinations* have now been delivered across the county in the nine months since the programme was launched.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said:

“Reaching one million vaccinations is a remarkable achievement and is testament to the incredible efforts of every single person involved in the programme.

“The vaccine has made a significant difference in saving lives and reducing transmissions and I strongly urge everyone over the age 16 to visit their local drop-in clinic and get jabbed.

“It’s vital we reach everyone, so if you know someone who hasn’t been called or who has now changed their mind and wants the vaccine, please spread the word and help the county to keep everyone protected from coronavirus. We have plenty of vaccines available for everyone who’s eligible.”

It’s important to note that drop-in vaccination sessions are only open to people aged 16 and over for first and second doses. Following recent government announcements, booster vaccine doses will be available, by invitation only, for those most at risk from COVID-19 who have already had two doses at least six months ago. These priority groups will be invited by the NHS to receive their vaccines over the coming weeks.

Children aged 12 to 15 will also now be offered a first dose of vaccine and their parents/carers will be contacted directly with further information and a consent letter. Most children aged 12 to 15 will be given their vaccines at school.

All drop-in clinics around the county are open to everyone aged 16 and over. Second doses for over 18-year-olds must be of the same vaccine type as the first, and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in clinic.

Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Alternatively, people aged 18+ (and those within three months of their eighteenth birthday) can book appointments at a local vaccine site online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Wednesday 22 September 2021 to Tuesday 28 September 2021:

Corby Oakley Pharmacy Charter Court, Oakley Vale, NN18 8QT Thursday 23 September · 9.15am to 5pm Friday 24 September · 9.15am to 5pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Mr Pickford’s Spencer Court, Corby, NN17 1NU Wednesday 22 September · 10am to 5pm Thursday 23 September · 10am to 5pm Saturday 25 September · 10am to 5pm Sunday 26 September · 11am to 3pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Northampton Kings Heath COVID Vaccination Centre North Oval Kings Heath Northampton NN5 7LN Wednesday 22 September · 12pm to 5pm Friday 24 September · 9am to 5pm Saturday 25 September · 9am to 5pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Ramgarhia Sikh Temple Cromwell Street Northampton NN1 2TE Monday 27 September · 10am to 4pm Tuesday 28 September · 10am to 4pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Touchwood Pharmacy Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre Northampton NN2 7BD Wednesday 22 September 10am to 1pm

2pm – 5.30pm Thursday 23 September 10am to 1pm

2pm – 5.30pm Friday 24 September 10am to 1pm

2pm – 5.30pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Whitefields Surgery(Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, NN4 9UW Saturday 25 September · 9am to 1pm · 2.30pm to 4.30pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 31 July 2021 South Northamptonshire Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL Thursday 23 September · 9am to 4.30pm Friday 24 September · 9am to 4.30pm Saturday 25 September · 9am to 12.30pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.