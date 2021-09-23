West Northamptonshire Council calls for resident’s scrutiny ideas

Cllr Dermot Bambridge is chairman of the Place Scrutiny Committee which oversees decisions on the environment, transport, highways, the local economy, and community safety. He said: “Decisions on matters like the roads and the environment have far reaching implications and we do not take that responsibility lightly. We know what the priorities for the area are, but it’s right that we explore every avenue.”

Residents are being asked what difficult questions West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) should be asking itself as part of a work programme for the Overview and Scrutiny committees.

Overview and Scrutiny committees are a fundamental part of the balance and checks of local government. Committee members hold decision makers to account while overseeing work within the council and issues affecting the area.

The Council is now asking for people who live and work in West Northamptonshire to submit their ideas about what the WNC scrutiny committees should investigate over the next twelve months.

Cllr Dermot Bambridge is chairman of the Place Scrutiny Committee which oversees decisions on the environment, transport, highways, the local economy, and community safety. He said: “Decisions on matters like the roads and the environment have far reaching implications and we do not take that responsibility lightly. We know what the priorities for the area are, but it’s right that we explore every avenue.”

Cllr Danielle Stone is chair of the Corporate Scrutiny Committee which oversees strategic priorities, the budget and customer services. She said: “When it comes to an authority which is responsible for child safety and adult social care it is important that we independently review budgets and how people are served by the council.

“We’ve also been through a period of massive change and now it the right time to ask residents if we have considered everything we can to ensure significant local issues do not fall through the net.”

In addition to the Place and the Corporate Scrutiny committees, The People Scrutiny Committee chaired by Cllr Rosie Herring oversees social care, health and wellbeing, education, housing, and communities.

Issues that Overview and Scrutiny within West Northamptonshire have previously looked into include: Food Poverty, The Council’s response to Covid-19, Gangs and Knife Crime, Homelessness, and Children’s social worker recruitment and retention.

Suggestions for review must: affect a group or community of people (Scrutiny will not usually look at individual service complaints), relate to a service, event or issue in which the Council has a significant stake, not be a planning issue or other matter dealt with by another Council Committee, except where the issue relates to a process.

Overview and Scrutiny committees would not normally consider issues they have already investigated during the last 12 months. However, as WNC was newly formed in April, this does not apply for the inaugural Work Programmes.

To submit your suggestions for Scrutiny, complete the form on SurveyMonkey - https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WNCscrutiny, or email Democratic Services – democraticservices@westnorthant.gov.uk.

Anyone who puts forward suggestions will be notified of what the Work Programmes consist of when they are finalised.