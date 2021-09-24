  • Bookmark this page

Brackley Library to reopen after major refurbishment

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 24th September 2021 09:18

Brackley Library will be officially reopened on Friday, 24 September 2021 following major works to improve the facilities for residents.

Brackley Town Mayor, Cllr Donald Thompson will cut the ribbon at the reopening celebration which takes place from 10am to 12pm.

Made possible through funding from local housing developments, the refurbishment has seen former back office space transformed into a much-needed community space that can be hired out.

The main public library area has also been given a makeover, with new carpets and windows, a canopied entrance and new bright and colourful furniture.

Cllr Adam Brown, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Leisure and Housing and Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “We are delighted with the improvements to this much used library in Brackley

“The library provides important services for local people and we would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the works were carried out."

Staff and volunteers are looking forward to welcoming people back into the new library space and customers can be assured that a range of measures are in place to ensure they have a safe and enjoyable visit.

Cllr Brown went onto say: “This celebration event is also to thank all the library staff and other partners involved who have worked so hard to help us to create a beautiful library for readers of every generation."

The many popular events and activities that are run at the library will start again including: Rhyme Times on Tuesdays, Knit and Natter on Mondays, The Brackley Country Market on Friday mornings and IT buddies every Friday.

All events are listed on the library ‘What’s on’ web page - https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/councilservices/library-service/Pages/library-events.aspx

Brackley Library is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 2pm on a Saturday.



