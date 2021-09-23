NN12

>

News

>

Local News Whittlebury Park looking to employ Waiters/Waitresses - Housekeeping and Cleaning Attendants Published: 23rd September 2021 21:56 The award-winning Whittlebury Park resort in Northamptonshire includes five food and beverage outlets, a 254-bedroom hotel, 36-hole championship golf course, luxury spa, and extensive conference and events facilities based near Towcester is looking for staff. The award-winning Whittlebury Park resort in Northamptonshire includes five food and beverage outlets, a 254-bedroom hotel, 36-hole championship golf course, luxury spa, and extensive conference and events facilities based near Towcester is looking for staff.

Housekeeping and Cleaning Attendants - £9.62 ph/£20,009.60 per annum after probationary period of 3 months The Housekeeping Department is responsible for the upkeep and cleanliness of all Guest rooms, public areas across the Atrium, Hotel, Orangery, Paddock, and Pavilion. You will be part of very dynamic team. Main Objective & Job Role As part of the Housekeeping team you will be able to work under your own steam and deliver an outstanding customer experience in a professional and efficient manner to all our customers and guests. Main Area of Responsibility Service a number of guest rooms each day to Whittlebury Park standard. Basic duties will include bed changing/making, dusting, vacuuming, cleaning of bathrooms. Replenish consumable items. Cleaning of public areas and back of house

To report any maintenance issues/damage or missing items to your Supervisor

To report and safeguard all lost property items ensuring it is all handed in following the company procedures

To report any smoking/sick rooms to your Supervisor

Carry out Guest requests in a willing and pleasant manner as their satisfaction will be your priority

Ensure all keys taken are signed in and out on a daily basis to ensure security of all keys

Must have the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Be able to adopt a positive and flexible attitude to changing priorities and procedures, including changes to shifts/rotas

Adhere to the company’s procedures on health & safety, security and hygiene

Full awareness and compliance with the fire evacuation procedures

Reporting any accidents and potential hazards to the Department Head

To attend any internal or external courses that management deem beneficial

To help and advise new staff on all aspects and standards in all job activities

To complete all online training within time limit set

Carry out any reasonable request made by management

To be flexible in the duties required by you, by assisting in another department if requested to by Department Head

With this role there is an expectation of weekend and late shifts

Full training can be provided Benefits: This role is known internally as an S2 role, and some of the benefits associated with this role are: Free Golf & Leisure membership Cashback on essential health care (Full time staff only) Employee awards Enhanced Pension Contributions - 4x salary death in service policy (Full time staff only) - Staff canteen with free staff meals (currently paused whilst COVID-19 restrictions are in place) Discounts on : food & beverage, hair studio appointments, Spa products, hotel stays, Virgin Experience days, new cars Waiters/Waitresses - £9.62 ph/£20,009.60 per annum after probationary period of 3 months The food and beverage department at Whittlebury Park spans the estate with restaurants and bars in multiple buildings, catering for guests from our hotel residents, to golf members, wedding guests to conference delegates. Main Objectives & Job Role To provide a high standard of service to all our guests in all food and beverage areas in a warm, friendly, unobtrusive, efficient and professional manner.

To ensure the smooth running of the food and beverage outlets by working safely with team members collaboratively.

To maximise sales by being knowledgeable of all our offerings in the department and around the estate, being able to offer and promote these to our guests to maximise their experience.

Promote Whittlebury Park and its facilities to all guests. Main Area of Responsibility To focus on the daily operations of the food and beverage outlets, maintaining a high standard of service and customer care in a clean, friendly and relaxed environment.

Preparing areas for service, cleaning cutlery, crockery and glassware, moving and laying tables and handling table linen.

Dealing with guests in a polite and friendly manner

Welcoming guests and preparing and delivering efficient service of food and beverages

Cleaning of areas front and back of house to make a good impression, and to stay safe and hygienic

Areas of work can include restaurants, bars, spa, weddings, banquets, estate events

Hours of work are variable and normally include weekend, evening and holiday periods

Full training can be provided Benefits: This role is known internally as an S2 role, and some of the benefits associated with this role are:

Free Golf & Leisure membership

Cashback on essential health care (Full time staff only)

Employee awards

Enhanced Pension Contributions - 4x salary death in service policy (Full time staff only) -

Staff canteen with free staff meals (currently paused whilst COVID-19 restrictions are in place)

Discounts on : food & beverage, hair studio appointments, Spa products, hotel stays, Virgin Experience days, new cars To find further information and to apply for a position please visit www.whittlebury.com/information/jobs and complete the online application form. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.