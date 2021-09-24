Mini summits - will help inform climate strategy in West Northants

West Northamptonshire Council is set to engage with a range of people and organisations during October to help shape its climate strategy.

As identified in our Corporate Plan , we have committed to being a carbon-neutral organisation by 2030, and we want to ensure we do all we can to help others achieve this too.

To do this, we need to ensure we’re listening to what people are telling us, building new ideas into our strategy and providing the support that others need.

Cllr Colin Morgan, Assistant Cabinet Member for Climate, said: “We’ve organized a series of events throughout October which will allow us to hear a range of voices.

“It’s important that we listen to businesses as their actions could have a huge impact on the environment, whether that’s positive or negative.

“We also need to hear from young people who, unless we act now, are set to inherit many of the problems of past generations including our own.

“And our work also needs to involve a range of community groups from our existing network to ensure we’re considering what we can do individually to improve the situation.”

Invitations are in the process of being made for each of the events, which will cover business, agriculture and the rural environment, transport, housing, communities, and young people.

The ‘mini-summits’ are set to start on 4 October 2021 with housing developers, social housing providers and Homes England.

And the final event will take place on 21 October 2021 with environmental groups and organisations currently active in the West Northamptonshire area.

These will help inform our climate change strategy which we will publish the outcomes of for consultation, to help us develop the strategy further.

“The COP26 climate change summit is set to take place in the first half of November and there will be additional outcomes from that which we’ll also need to build into our strategy,” added Cllr Morgan.

“Once we have initial options in place, we’ll be asking for everyone’s feedback so we can make refinements.

“This will need to be a working document which we’re constantly amending based on new information, approaches and technologies as they present themselves.”

The document will be published on Monday 15 November 2021 – the day after COP26 concludes – and the consultation will last for eight weeks.