Covid-19 cases on the rise in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 24th September 2021 17:40

COVID-19 cases rise once again this week and Northamptonshire’s Public Health Officials are imploring household members of secondary school age and above to test twice weekly, expose the virus and curb the spread.

Volumes of the virus remain high amongst us with a further 3,023 coronavirus cases reported across Northamptonshire in the week up to 19 September.

This week’s report shows that of the ten-year age bands, the younger adults’ group, 10 to 19-year olds have the most cases, closely followed by 30 to 39-year olds. Parents of young people in education are being urged to test twice weekly themselves and to encourage youngsters of secondary school age group and above to do the same. Parents and carers are also being reminded to keep children off school if they suspect they have the virus, until they have had a PCR test and received a negative result to show they are clear of infection. Primary school children are not required to be regularly asymptomatically tested but need to come forward for a PCR test if they have symptoms.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 13 – 19 September 2021, shows an increase of 20% in the number of COVID-19 cases since last week’s figures were published.

Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population for the most recent week is 349.4, which is significantly higher than the national average (256.8.) The area with the highest case rate in the county and amongst the highest in England is Corby (645.3). The area with the second highest rate in the county is Kettering (489.3). All local area infection rates are either similar to or significantly higher than national averages.

Over the last 4-week period the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has decreased slightly but numbers remain high and overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

The latest data shows a total of 73 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 21st September 2021, which represents a 14% decrease when compared to the previous week (13th September 2021). The most recent data does show a decreasing trend in the number of occupied hospital beds, with numbers similar to those seen at the start of spring, but they still remain high.

In the most recent week, Northamptonshire saw an overall decrease in the number of deaths when compared to the previous week.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“The county’s Public Health team is continuing to monitor and manage outbreaks in all settings, but I implore all residents must continue to play their part in preventing further spread of the virus. Taking regular twice weekly LFD tests is something we can all do, free of charge, so that when we are meeting friends and family we can be reassured that we are unlikely to be infected with the virus. These free tests are available to order online for next day delivery or to pick up at most pharmacies.

“With about a third of individuals with coronavirus showing no symptoms and potentially spreading it without knowing, targeted, regular testing means more positive cases within households are found and prevented from entering schools and colleges, helping to keep educational settings safe.

“Rapid testing detects cases quickly – in under 30 minutes – meaning positive cases can isolate immediately. This can be the difference between children being able to stay in school, or a class being sent home due to an outbreak. It could also be the difference between a workplace having to close for a period, or being able to stay open and running. We are still all in this together and all residents, young and older, need to continue to play their part.”

