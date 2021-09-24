Mercedes turn up the wick on Friday in Sochi

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 24th September 2021 17:45

Valtteri set the pace in both practice sessions, going fastest overall in FP1 and FP2

Lewis was just behind his teammate on the timesheets with both drivers exploring a range of set-up options ahead of Qualifying tomorrow which is expected to be wet.

Driver FP1 FP2 Valtteri Bottas 25 Laps 1:34.427 P1 Hard,

Soft 19 Laps 1:33.593 P1 Medium,

Soft Lewis Hamilton 23 Laps 1:34.638 P2 Hard,

Soft 22 Laps 1:33.637 P2 Medium,

Soft

If you look at the timings and based on my own feeling in the car, it was a good day. From the first run, I had confidence in the car and the balance was very good so I could focus on my driving, looking for small gains. Tomorrow looks like it will be wet, so it'll be a completely different experience. The main thing is the car feels good on the long runs so that's encouraging for Sunday which should be dry. I really find my flow on this track and I enjoy it - when the car works well here, it's great fun to drive.

We had two good sessions today pace-wise. We ticked off as much as we could working through different setup items and had very clean runs with no issues so overall it was a good day. Valtteri and I went quite different with our setups to see which areas work best and we'll spend tonight studying the data to understand where we want the car for tomorrow and Sunday. It looks like it will be a lot of rain tomorrow, a big wet day, and we'll have to consider our setup with that in mind but keeping an eye on Sunday which is set to be dry.

We had a pretty good balance to start with today and were able to put in decent times on all tyre compounds. We've often struggled on the Soft tyre this year but today it seemed to work well. Our long run performance was OK, but we've not got the balance quite right so there's a bit of work to do there overnight. The forecast looks very wet for tomorrow, especially in the morning but we're expecting dry conditions for the race. That's going to give us an interesting compromise to deal with, finding a setup that works well in a wet qualifying but also has good long run pace in the dry. Overall though a reasonable start to the weekend.

