Christmas festivities return to Whittlebury Park

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 27th September 2021 09:40

Santa Sunday lunch is the ideal way to kick off the festivities. Taking place on December 5th, 12th and 19th 2021, it features a delicious three-course carvery buffet, followed by a visit from Santa Claus to distribute gifts and delight the little ones.

Whittlebury Park countryside hotel and spa in rural Northamptonshire has announced the return of its popular Santa Sunday lunch and three-night stay package as part of its Christmas offering, perfect for celebrating the festive season with friends and family.

For guests looking to celebrate a relaxed Christmas in sumptuously festive surroundings, the hotel is offering a three-night residential stay package. Beginning on Christmas Eve and ending the day after Boxing Day, highlights include: a luxurious Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, a visit from Santa, carol singers, full use of the leisure club including the swimming pool and heat and ice experiences, and the Boxing Day Gala Ball.

The hotel is also hosting a Christmas Day lunch with Santa. Open to non-residents, this stress-free spectacular seasonal feast includes a traditional four course Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, plus a visit from Santa with a gift for every child.

For more details or to book, please see whittlebury.com

