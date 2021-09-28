National Highways to fund signage and traffic calming measures on Towcester High Street

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 28th September 2021 14:40

Measures will allow for diversions away from Watling Street and help to alleviate traffic and air quality problems

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP has today, 28th September 2021, welcomed confirmation from the Department for Transport that National Highways will fund signage and traffic calming measures on Towcester High Street.

Following her meeting with Baroness Vere, National Highways, Persimmon and West Northamptonshire Council, the Department has confirmed the following:

The installation of signs to direct North-South traffic via the new road as well as a complementary programme of traffic calming measures on Towcester High Street to make it less attractive as a through route;

The range of traffic calming measures which will be developed further subject to consultation with the local community and approval by West Northamptonshire Council;

National Highways will develop a range of safety improvements to the new road to facilitate increased HGV flows. This will involve changing the road layout at the three intermediate roundabouts and these improvements will be undertaken within the current planning consent and should have little impact on the current schedule.

Commenting on the news, Dame Andrea said: “The Towcester Relief Road is a top priority for our area, and has been one of my main priorities since I was elected as MP. I am pleased with the confirmation that National Highways will be funding the installation of signage and traffic calming measures which will help to alleviate the traffic and air quality problems in Towcester.

I am, however, disappointed with the Department’s comments on weight restrictions and HGV movements and I am challenging the assertion about the number of HGVs wanting to come into Towcester for deliveries. I recall National Highways agreeing that a weight restriction is possible on a sensitive section of an A road, and has been put in place in other locations. I believe the issue of HGVs wanting to deliver in Towcester merits further investigation of alternative routes into the town that would not need to use the town centre itself.

I will continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver the construction of the relief road by 2023.

Separately, I was disappointed to receive this response from the Department for Transport only yesterday, despite it being dated 17 September. “

