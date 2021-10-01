  • Bookmark this page

West Northants Council staff to raise flag for Black History Month

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 28th September 2021 14:59
West Northamptonshire Council is holding a small flag-raising event for staff to mark the start of Black History Month on Friday, 1st October 2021.

The event will take place at the County Hall, George Row, Northampton and will begin with an opening speech from the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Ann Addison, followed by a speech from Director of the Northamptonshire Black History Association, Morcea Walker and a prayer from Father Oliver Coss of All Saints Church, concluding with a speech from the Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Adam Brown.

Simultaneously, the Pan-African flag – which represents Black History Month worldwide - will be raised at the remaining four West Northamptonshire Council buildings in Daventry, Towcester and Northampton throughout October.

Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Adam Brown, said: “I am proud to be raising the Pan-African flag on behalf of the people of West Northamptonshire and hope it will raise public awareness of Black History Month.

“This month provides the perfect opportunity to take a deeper look into our history and celebrate and recognise all those who have played an important role in creating the world we live in today – both locally and nationally.”

