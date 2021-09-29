Latest COVID-19 walk-in vaccination sites confirmed across Northamptonshire

Author: NHS Trust Published: 29th September 2021 12:49





In a bid to encourage everyone aged 16 and over in the county to get vaccinated against coronavirus, this week, five clinics are confirmed across Northamptonshire offering drop-in vaccinations.

Drop-in clinics in Corby include Mr Pickford’s at Spencer Court and Oakley Pharmacy at Charter Court, both are open most days this week. In Northampton, Ramgarhia Sikh Temple and Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill are also open for walk-in vaccinations, as is Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester.

These clinics are open for anyone over the age of 16 who hasn’t yet come forward for their first dose, while second doses are available for anyone who had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago. People can simply walk-in, with no prior booking needed.

Those aged 16 and 17 are now also, like people aged 18+, able to book their COVID-19 jabs through the National Booking Service by visiting nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119. This additional way for people aged 16 and 17 to arrange their first jab has been added to make it easier for as many people as possible to get protected from coronavirus ahead of winter.

People aged 50 and over and frontline health and social care workers who had their second vaccine dose at least six months ago are now also being invited by the NHS to receive their booster jabs.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, emphasised the importance of local people getting vaccinated.

He said: “We want to ensure that no one eligible for the vaccine gets left behind. It’s great news that 16- and 17-year-olds can now book appointments at a time that suits them via the National Booking Service or visit one of the many walk-in centres across the county where no appointment is needed. These walk-in clinics within local communities make it really easy for anyone over 16 to get their vaccinations on the go.

“Meanwhile people aged 50 and over are being invited to book their booster jabs if their seconds doses were more than six months ago, which they can do via the NHS website or by calling 119. Patients should wait until they receive a letter or text asking them to book. The National Booking Service is also open to frontline health and social care workers, though most will be able to access their boosters through their employer.

“Having your COVID-19 vaccination helps control the spread of the virus and I cannot stress enough how important it is for every single person eligible in the county to get their vaccine and protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community.

“Please check the website for the latest information: www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine and go and get the vital protection you, your family and friends need.”

Over one million vaccine doses have now been delivered across the county since the Northamptonshire Vaccination Programme was launched 9 months ago. *

This week, students aged 12 to 15 have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the Northamptonshire Vaccination Programme has started to rollout to secondary schools across the county. These vaccines are being offered on a phased basis and parents or guardians will receive more information and consent letters in due course. They do not need to contact their local GP or other NHS services.

Drop-in vaccination sessions are open to people aged over 16 for first and second doses. Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first; must be at least eight weeks after a first dose; and people should check availability and opening hours before visiting a drop-in clinic.

Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Alternatively, people aged 16+ can book appointments at a local vaccine site online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Wednesday 29 September 2021 to Tuesday 5 October 2021:

Corby Oakley Pharmacy 4 Charter Court, Oakley Vale, NN18 8QT Wednesday 29 September · 9.30am to 5pm Thursday 30 September · 9.30am to 5pm Friday 1 October · 9.30am to 5pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Mr Pickford’s Spencer Court, Corby, NN17 1NU Wednesday 29 September · 10am to 5pm Thursday 30 September · 10am to 5pm Friday 1 October · 10am to 5pm Saturday 2 October · 10am to 5pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Northampton Ramgarhia Sikh Temple Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE Wednesday 29 September · 12pm to 8pm Thursday 30 September · 8am to 8pm Monday 4 October · 10am to 4pm Tuesday 5 October · 10am to 8pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Whitefields Surgery (Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, Northampton, NN1 2TE Saturday 2 October · 9am to 1pm · 2.30pm to 4.30pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 7 August 2021 South Northamptonshire Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL Friday 1 October · 9am to 5.30pm Saturday 2 October · 9am to 4.30pm Sunday 3 October · 9am to 4.30pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.