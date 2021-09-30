  • Bookmark this page

Northamptonshire Police Dog Section teams up with Royal Army Veterinary Corp for police dog first aid training

Author: Northants Police Published: 30th September 2021 10:29

Dog handlers from Northamptonshire Police have been learning new skills to support their four-legged colleagues this week, with a first aid training session provided by the Royal Army Veterinary Corp within the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR).

Dog handlers from Northamptonshire Police have been learning new skills to support their four-legged colleagues this week, with a first aid training session provided by the Royal Army Veterinary Corp within the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR). 

The one-day course covered emergency animal first aid, which has equipped the Force’s handlers with the skills to treat smaller injuries such as cuts and grazes as well as stabilise their canine partner if they receive more major injuries and require veterinary care. 

The Defence Animal Training Regiment delivers animal handling training for more than 400 personnel and role specific training for hundreds of military and working animals per year. 

Sergeant Chris Monday, of the Northamptonshire Police Dog Section, said: “By learning from the Royal Army Veterinary Corp’s vast experience in treating injured military dogs, our handlers will now be better prepared to care for our police dogs. 

“Our dogs put their lives on the line every day to protect their handlers and our communities from harm, so it’s vital we have the knowledge and confidence to provide essential medical care in return. 

“This was the first animal first aid training course run at Northamptonshire Police, however we are working with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps to explore how we can better work together in the future to continue the ensured safety of our service dogs.”

Northamptonshire Police would like to say a huge thank-you to Sergeant Rebecca Burton and Lance Corporal Charlotte Thomson for facilitating the training - as well as training dummy Jerry for his involvement (pictured above).

