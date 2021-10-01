Compensation for flight refund fraud victims thanks to Northants Trading Standards

More than 180 victims of a fraudulent flight delay compensation company are to be reimbursed following a successful prosecution by Northamptonshire Trading Standards.

Flight Delay Claims Team promoted themselves through a website which said they could help people claim up to £540 in compensation for delayed, cancelled or overbooked flights.

But while the Northamptonshire-based firm was able to secure compensation for some people, scores of customers were left cheated and out-of-pocket as a result of the company’s misleading and dishonest techniques.

A lengthy investigation by Northamptonshire Trading Standards led to the company directors, Martin Ryan and his son Joseph Ryan, being charged with fraudulent trading.

And at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (27 September) Martin Ryan was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also disqualified from being a director for five years and was made the subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order.

Joseph Ryan was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, was disqualified as a director for three years, and received a three-year criminal behaviour order. Their company E.Asthampton Ltd, registered in Rushden, Northamptonshire, was also fined £5,000.

The pair had entered guilty pleas at an earlier hearing, when His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo ruled they pay £250,000 to compensate victims, as well as to help cover the costs of the prosecution.

A total of 182 victims identified as part of the court case as having suffered financial loss will now receive their share of the amount set aside for compensation.

This week’s sentencing hearing marked the culmination of an investigation which began in June 2017 after Trading Standards received complaints from some of Flight Delay Claims Team’s customers, together with a request for advice from the company itself.

Officers visited the company at its business address in Northampton in July 2017, identifying a number of issues and providing advice about how to rectify these.

But when further complaints were received a criminal investigation was launched which revealed the firm’s systematic defrauding of its customers through a range of misleading and dishonest techniques, between the period March 2016 to September 2019.

These included fraudulently attempting to charge people who completed the firm’s ‘no-commitment’ assessment of eligibility, making unlawful demands for payment, unfairly imposing administrative and reminder fees on customers, and using aggressive tactics in pursuing them for payment when there were no proper grounds for doing so.

To date, a total of 531 complaints have been received about Flight Delay Claims Team, which is the most ever received by Northamptonshire Trading Standards about a single company. With complaints coming in from across the country, National Trading Standards also helped fund some of the costs of bringing the case to court.

In summing up at Monday’s sentencing, His Honour Judge Mayo said one of the worst aspects of the fraud was the copying and electronic transposing of signatures onto documents which were then used to pursue innocent victims through the court, which also represented a fraud on the criminal justice system.

The judge also praised the Trading Standards team for their handling of the case, which helped secure compensation for the victims while avoiding the need for a costly trial.

Councillor David Smith, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our Trading Standards team put an incredible amount of time and effort into bringing this fraudulent company to justice, so this is a pleasing result both for the team and the hundreds of innocent victims.

“While the company was not set up to commit fraud in the beginning, the methods they employed became fraudulent as they evolved, with their aggressive techniques for chasing payments leaving customers feeling threatened and intimidated. Reading some of the comments made by the victims was heart breaking, with one victim having to take money out of his pension pot to pay the amount demanded.

“Our Trading Standards team is committed to protecting consumers from unfair trading, and I hope the result of this investigation transmits a strong message that those who commit fraud should expect to feel the full weight of the law.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “This prosecution came at the end of four years of tenacious work by our Trading Standards team and I’m delighted that justice has been done.

“Not only has a sentence been meted out to this fraudulent company but compensation has also been secured for innocent victims from all over the country who fell foul of their practices.

“Our Trading Standards team is dedicated to protecting consumers and this case goes to show that they won’t shy away from pursuing an investigation to the end.”

Consumers with questions about their civil rights in relation to similar matters they should contact the Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.