Most vulnerable children to be supported during autumn half-term and Christmas

The most vulnerable children in West Northamptonshire are set to receive lunch vouchers during school holidays for the rest of 2021.

The scheme will support 9,500 families during the October half-term and the Christmas break by providing them with a £15 meal voucher per child per week, to pay for lunch during the three weeks of school holidays.

Cllr Fiona Baker is the West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education. She said: “Circumstances have improved, but we’re not out of the woods yet. With winter approaching, we could yet see another wave of Covid, and low-income families might also be hit by the increase in heating costs.

“I know this support has made a big difference in the past and so I’m pleased to give families one less thing to worry about this winter.”

Schools are currently being asked to provide lists of eligible families from which WNC will generate individual pupil vouchers that will be returned to schools for distribution.

The initial period of voucher distribution will cover the October half-term period only.

Schools with the largest number of eligible pupils will receive the vouchers first and the rest in descending order in time for the start of the school holidays next month.