New plan needed for Northampton Market's future

Northampton’s market has been at the centre of the town’s life for most of the last millennium and now needs a new approach so that it can continue into the future.

An £8.42m project, supported by the Government’s Towns Fund and overseen by Northampton Forward, is set to transform the Market Square into an attractive and welcoming environment.

This includes plans for improvements to the market stalls and to change how they are managed and maintained, along with a range of enhancements to the surroundings.

Plans also include improved landscaping, seating, a large-scale water feature and new and improved lighting to make Market Square a more attractive environment for people to spend time.

And with work due to begin next year on the area’s transformation, engagement will start soon with a series of workshops to inform the design of specific elements.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “Feedback we’ve had from people is that Northampton market looks old and tired and doesn’t cater for most people’s needs.

“In addition, the current market arrangements were costing the taxpayer around £120,000 per year, prior to the pandemic, to maintain which isn’t something that can afford to continue.

“Our aim is to attract a wide range of stall holders which will in turn bring in more shoppers from a greater variety of backgrounds. This is vital if our market is to thrive.

“We’re bringing in a team of market specialists to help us with this piece of work, and they’ll be engaging with those who will be most affected, including existing traders and surrounding businesses.”