Brewery Bottle Shop now open six days a week

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd October 2021 11:57

Towcester Mill Brewery's Bottle Shop will be open six days a week from Tuesday 5 October 2021, following refurbishment to get it ready for the autumn/winter season. Towcester Mill Brewery's Bottle Shop will be open six days a week from Tuesday 5 October 2021, following refurbishment to get it ready for the autumn/winter season.





The Bottle Shop moved to its current location at the Brewery in Chantry Lane in the heart of Towcester during the summer of last year, bringing everything back under one roof. "It felt right to bring all aspects of the business back together again, particularly after the shop's forced closure during the first lockdown," explained Brewery director, John Evans. "Now we have all core aspects of the Brewery complementing each other, so if you pop in for a pint you can pick up some beer to take home too!"





The Brewery's Bottle Shop will be open Tuesday to Sunday 12pm-5pm and offers customers the chance to pick up three bottle gift packs, six bottle beer bags and mixed cases of 12, as well as its Watermeadow Gin in 35cl and 70cl bottles. "We also have our award-winning beer, Steam Ale, available not just in bottles but also in a 5L mini-keg too," added John. "If you're passing it's definitely worth a quick visit just to see what's on offer, especially as we're often considered to be a bit of a hidden gem tucked away!"





www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk

Click & Collect is also available, so if it's easier to buy online visit the Brewery's websiteand pick up when convenient.

