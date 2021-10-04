NN12

Local News Lib Dems: Clean Air Zone, not Road Paint Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 4th October 2021 08:01 The Liberal Democrats are unconvinced that a government proposal to use paint and temporary signs will have any useful impact on ridding Towcester of HGVs.



Local Liberal Democrats have been proved correct to have had doubts over claims last month that an A5 weight restriction and permanent diversion signs would be introduced. As our MP reports, the government has reconfirmed this cannot be done as long as the A5 remains a trunk road.



Town councillor Martin Johns comments: “A few gallons of road marking paint and temporary signs, if some form of traffic calming were to be devised, isn’t the solution to Towcester’s problems with HGVs. We already have traffic calming anyway, it’s called congestion.



The A5 through our town centre must be detrunked, so a weight restriction and 20-mile speed limit can be imposed - a Clean Air Zone is what Towcester needs.



Towcester wants visitors to continue to come into town by car, to keep our shops and services open but preferably using improved public transport, walking, or cycling. Towcester must be free from polluting and dangerous HGVs. What’s been announced will not achieve this.”



Lib Dem Councillor David Tarbun comments: “National Highways say the developers’ ‘relief road’ will already be at full capacity by the time Towcester’s 3000 new houses are occupied, without any HGVs or diverted traffic. This new road needs to be upgraded to trunk road standards.



The traffic diversion signs proposed, would only be in place temporarily, whilst disruptive work was undertaken on traffic calming. Physical traffic calming measures would be locally contentious with residents and businesses but moreover very difficult, if not impossible to achieve, given the practical constraints within Towcester town centre.



National highway regulations mean both weight restrictions and speed restrictions cannot be introduced on trunk roads and that’s why the A5 needs to be detrunked.”



