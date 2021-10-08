  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"James, I was drawn in by all the crisp images and teaser captions. Superb. R."
- Ron
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

More Alcohol at the Towcester Farmers Market

Author: Nick Holder Published: 4th October 2021 11:26
This month sees the return of Cairn O Mohr with their selection of wines and ciders, along with a new stall, Lactodorum Whiskey, so there will be a greater range of alcohol available this month.This month sees the return of Cairn O Mohr with their selection of wines and ciders, along with a new stall, Lactodorum Whiskey, so there will be a greater range of alcohol available this month.
The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th October 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and sees a couple of changes this month.
 
This month sees the return of Cairn O Mohr with their selection of wines and ciders, along with a new stall, Lactodorum Whiskey, so there will be a greater range of alcohol available this month.
 
We also have a brand new catering business attending, offering hot food and drinks on the day, and they may be just what some customers need if organising their own events too. 
 
For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.
 
Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.
 
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies