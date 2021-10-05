  • Bookmark this page

Silverstone Park

Coffee and Cake at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 5th October 2021 13:55

Towcester Mill Brewery is offering its customers the option of hot drinks and cake from today, Tuesday 5 October 2021, coinciding with the opening of its Bottle Shop six days a week.

Towcester Mill Brewery is offering its customers the option of hot drinks and cake from today, Tuesday 5 October 2021, coinciding with the opening of its Bottle Shop six days a week.

Both the Bottle Shop and its hot drinks menu will be available Tuesday to Sunday 12pm-5pm - perfect if you want somewhere with lots of space, if you're working from home, or out walking the dog in the afternoon.

"Following lockdowns last year and the emphasis on social distancing, we reconfigured the indoor seating so there is now ample space in both of the Brewery's first floor rooms, the Turbine Room and the Steam Room," explained Brewery Director, John Evans. "And, uniquely to most cafes, if you're out walking the dog you and your four legged friend can come inside too!"

The Brewery's Bottle Shop will also be open the same time so you can pop in, have a quick browse or pick up a gift, then grab a coffee and a cake and sit upstairs. The Mill will offer a wide range of hot drinks, including Americanos, cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, espressos, hot chocolates and teas. Perfect for autumnal afternoons, on your own, with the family, friends or the kids!

Comments

