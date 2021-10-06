NHS bookings open for 16- to 17-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccinations and more drop-in clinics available this week

Author: NHS Trust Published: 6th October 2021 19:16

Anyone over the age of 16 can get their first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccination from eight drop-in clinics open across Northamptonshire this week. Like all adults aged 18+, 16- and 17-year-olds can also now book appointments online at www.nhs/covid-vaccination.

This is part of the continuing drive to vaccinate as many people as possible against coronavirus. Those over 16, who would prefer to walk-in for vaccines where no appointment is needed, can visit one of a number of clinics across the county. All the latest information can be found at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

Drop-in clinics in Corby include Mr Pickford’s at Spencer Court, Oakley Pharmacy in Oakley Vale and The Raven Hotel on Rockingham Road. In Northampton, Ramgarhia Sikh Temple and Regent Pharmacy in the town centre, as well as Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill, will be open for walk-in vaccinations. Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester is open for drop-ins from Friday to Sunday and the Pravasi Mandal Centre in Wellingborough is open every weekday this week for walk-ins.

Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said:

“If you are hesitant or you simply haven’t had time to get your vaccine, I would strongly urge you to get protected against COVID-19 as soon as you possibly can. It’s easier than ever to get your vaccine now that everyone over 16 can either book appointments or visit a local drop-in centre at their convenience. There are plenty of appointments available.

“If you are in two minds, then please seek the advice of a healthcare professional who will be able to listen to your concerns, answer questions and help you reach an informed decision. Please don’t wait. If you are eligible and unvaccinated you are potentially putting yourself, loved ones and your communities at risk.

“The drop-in vaccination clinics have played a huge part in enabling us to successfully vaccinate over one million people* across Northamptonshire.

“Getting your jab is the best defence against COVID-19 and its variants, even if you’ve had the virus. Getting as many people in the county vaccinated against COVID-19 is our best path to recovery and a return to the freedoms we once enjoyed. Everyone deserves the protection of the vaccine.”

This week the NHS nationally is inviting over one million more people for their COVID-19 booster vaccine. This includes people aged over 50, frontline health and social workers and those aged between 16 and 49 with health conditions that put them at higher risk from coronavirus, who had their second doses over six months ago. Upon invitation, people can book appointments via the NHS website or by calling 119.

Last week, the Northamptonshire Vaccination Programme started to rollout the vaccine to secondary schools across the county to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19. The programme is running successfully and is being offered on a phased basis. Parents or guardians will receive more information and consent letters over the next couple of weeks.

Drop-in vaccination sessions are open to people aged over 16 for first and second doses. Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first, must be at least eight weeks after a first dose, and people should check availability and opening hours before visiting a drop-in clinic.

Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Alternatively, people aged 16+ can book appointments at a local vaccine site online atwww.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Wednesday 6 October 2021 to Tuesday 12 October 2021:

Corby Oakley Pharmacy 4 Charter Court, Oakley Vale, NN18 8QT Wednesday 6 October · 9.30am to 5pm Thursday 7 October · 9.30am to 5pm Friday 8 October · 9.30am to 5pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Mr Pickford’s Spencer Court, Corby, NN17 1NU Friday 8 October · 10am to 5pm Saturday 9 October · 10am to 5pm Sunday 10 October · 11am to 3pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago The Raven Hotel 63 Rockingham Road Corby NN17 1AG Sunday 10 October · 9am to 6pm Monday 11 October · 9am to 6pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least 8 weeks ago Northampton Ramgarhia Sikh Temple Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE Wednesday 6 October · 2pm to 8pm Monday 11 October · 10am to 4pm Tuesday 12 October · 10am to 8pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Regent Pharmacy 10-11 Regent Street Northampton NN1 2NQ Wednesday 6 October · 9am to 6pm Thursday 7 October · 9am to 6pm Friday 8 October · 9am to 6pm Saturday 9 October · 9am to 6pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Whitefields Surgery (Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, Northampton, NN1 2TE Saturday 9 October · 9am to 1pm · 2.30pm to 4.30pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 14 August 2021 Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Royal Pavilion Summerhouse Road Moulton Park NN3 6BJ Friday 8 October · 8am to 11.30am · First doses for 18+ · Second doses for anyone who had Pfizer dose on or before 13 August 2021 South Northamptonshire Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL Friday 8 October · 9am to 4pm Saturday 9 October · 9am to 4pm Sunday 10 October · 9am to 4pm · First doses for ages 16+ · Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago Wellingborough Pravasi Mandal Centre (Regent Pharmacy) 65 Elsden Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1QD Wednesday 6 October · 9am to 6pm Thursday 7 October · 9am to 6pm Friday 8 October · 9am to 6pm First doses for ages 16+

Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.