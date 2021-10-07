Share your views on bus lane enforcement

People are urged to have their say on how a bus lane should operate and be enforced in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council is seeking people’s views on bus lane enforcement at Westbridge in the Weedon Road/St James area of Northampton.

The purpose of the bus lane is to ensure that bus services run on time, in order to reduce car journeys, reduce congestion, and improve choice. It also allows taxis and active travel users access at all times.

Enforcement has been in place since February last year, when the previous county council installed a number-plate recognition camera near the rail bridge in St James Road.

The bus lane is in operation 24/7, with motorists facing a fine of up to £60 if they break the rules.

While it has helped in reducing congestion during parts of the day for public transport, the scheme has also prompted concerns from some residents.

Councillors are reviewing the arrangements and would like to hear people’s views.

A public consultation launched today is asking people’s views on a number of options, including whether to:

Reduce the enforcement hours to a minimum period from 7.30am to 9.30am

Reduce the enforcement hours to 7am to 7pm

Leave the enforcement hours as they currently operate.

The survey, which runs until midnight on 2 November 2021, can be completed online at the Council's Consultation Hub



You can also request a paper copy by phoning parking services on 0300 1267000 (menu options 6, then 3).

Councillor Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Bus lanes help to improve bus journey times, encouraging the use of public transport and reducing traffic and pollution. This review will help us to ensure we get the balance right for everyone.

“We are keen to hear the views of as many people as possible as part of this review, so please take a moment to complete the survey to help us in our decision-making.”

Feedback provided during the consultation will be considered by West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet as part of their review at a future meeting.