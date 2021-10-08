  • Bookmark this page

Brackley Morris, free ‘Open Taster’ nights

Author: Stephen Ferneyhough Published: 8th October 2021 09:25
Free ‘taster evenings’, every Thursday during October and November, 8pm, upstairs in Brackley Town Hall. Music and dance works wonders for your sense of wellbeing.
 

No cost, no commitment, just a chance to try it for yourself with a bit of stick clashing and hankie waving.  Do come and give it a go.  www.thebrackleymorrismen.org.uk

The Brackley Morris Men have four hundred years of colourful history behind them, and are keen to keep this local tradition thriving.  So new dancers and musicians are always made welcome.  

Come along to one of our practice nights and see what it’s all about.  There’s no cost or commitment, but you may just get hooked. Although we’re an all-male dancing group, women are welcome to join our practice nights.

