Help shape the future development of West Northants

We are encouraging people to offer their opinions on areas which might become housing or business developments in the future.

consultation on its Strategic Plan West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet agreed in September to proceed with a, which sets out potential future areas for expansion.

It is vital that we create a strong strategic vision for the area, to ensure sustainable growth which meets housing needs.

We also have clear targets for future housing and delivery of business development to meet the needs of our growing population.

The consultation is now live with a range of ways in which people can get involved, from virtual forums to physical drop-in sessions. with a range of ways in which people can get involved, from virtual forums to physical drop-in sessions.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Built Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We’ve done our best to make sure everyone has a chance to have their say.

“Our drop-in sessions are taking place in some of the areas that have been identified as having potential for future building.

“We are ensuring events we hold are within reasonable reach of several areas where development could take place.

“We’re also organising a series of online events which people can register for, giving them the opportunity to discuss the plans and give their feedback.

“And of course, we’ll have physical copies of the relevant documents in a range of public buildings, along with paper forms that people can fill in.”

Possible areas for development

Potential areas for development we have identified are as follows:

• Northampton north

o North of Buckton Fields

o East of Boughton

o West of Moulton

o North of Moulton

• Northampton south-east

• Northampton M1

o South of junction 15

o South of junction 15a

o Junction 16

• North and west of Daventry

• East of the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal

• Daventry M1 junction 18

• North west of Brackley

• South of Towcester and the Racecourse

• South of Long Buckby

• North west of Milton Keynes at Old Stratford

We are also seeking views on the role that rural areas should play in meeting the housing and economic needs of West Northamptonshire

Consultation options

The consultation will launches today (Monday 11 October) and virtual public events will take place between 6pm and 7.30pm on the following dates:

These will all be hosted on Teams, with booking via Eventbrite and questions can be submitted beforehand or through the chat function at the event.

Public drop-in sessions are planned to take place as follows but will depend on any changes to the COVID-19 restrictions by the Government:

Tuesday 2 November 2021 – Wootton Community Centre, 2pm to 6pm

Thursday 4 November 2021 – Saxon Suite, Daventry Leisure Centre, 1pm to 5.30pm

Tuesday 9 November 2021 – Moulton Community Centre, 1pm to 5.30pm

Wednesday 10 November 2021– Brackley Methodist Church, 2pm to 6pm

Thursday 11 November 2021 – The Forum, Towcester, 2pm to 6pm

Physical copies of the documents will be available to view at the following buildings:

West Northamptonshire Council offices at: Lodge Road, Daventry The Guildhall, Northampton The Forum, Towcester

All public libraries in West Northamptonshire

Anyone who needs further information can contact the Strategic Plan Team at strategicplan@westnorthants.gov.uk or on 0300 126 1900 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday during the consultation, which closes at 11.59pm on Monday 6 December.