Time running out to apply for September 2022 Year 7 places

Author: Ian OPray Published: 14th October 2021 16:50

Children in Year 6 can now apply for Year 7 places to start secondary school in September 2022.


Children in Year 6 can now apply for Year 7 places to start secondary school in September 2022. 

The deadline for submitting applications is 5pm on Sunday, 31 October 2021.

Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “It’s easy to apply online, but don’t miss the deadline or your application will not be processed until after the National Offer Day on 1 March 2022 and you may miss out on the school place you want for your child.”

Apply online for secondary school places at: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/secondary-school-places.


