Towcester and District Photographic Society - TDPS - Charlie Waite evening

Author: Anne Gray Published: 18th October 2021 09:26

The highlight of our new season is the visit of Charlie Waite on Wednesday 3rd November 2021. We will host the world-renowned landscape photographer at Towcestrians Rugby Club, with tickets available to the general public. Photo Charlie Waite.

Towcester and District Photographic Society (TDPS) is happy to report that it has recommenced meetings in St. Michael’s Church Hall in Silverstone on alternate Wednesdays. We will be continuing with a third “TDPS Extra” session on ZOOM each month as the forum for our additional “surgery”, “challenge” and “competition readiness” sessions. We enjoyed a full additional programme of external speakers and photo walks over the summer and have started the new season strongly, with new members continually adding to the depth of our group. Members have also enjoyed photography workshops organised via TDPS with Justin Minns (landscape in East Anglia) and Bob Brind-Surch (British wildlife in Devon), with more workshops arranged.

Weblink: https://towcesterphoto.co.uk/events/cw/

Facebook Link: https://fb.watch/8E9ZpVKAG5/

Our recent monthly challenge themes (“Movement”, “Triptych/ Panel of Images”) have continued to produce some outstanding images and we are currently working on the theme of “Animal, Vegetable, Mineral” ahead of our Versatility Challenge evening on 27th October. The idea is to just have a go at themes that may be outside our particular comfort zone and, by doing so, to understand our cameras better. This is the essence of what our Club is about: irrespective of starting point, what can we learn and what can we share.

Photo Credit: Karen Humphrey

This image taken by Karen Humphrey shows how camera technique can be used to demonstrate movement:





In September we concluded our joint project with The Rotary Club of Northampton Becket – production of a calendar for 2022 in support of The Lowdown Charity and The Hope Centre – in which TDPS provided images, the final selection being made by Rotary Becket. This calendar features images on a flower theme and is available via https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/page.php?PgID=854320&ClubID=1641

Occasional snapshots of our monthly challenge themes and upcoming events appear on the Club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/ Alternatively, please check our website from time to time. Our membership year started in April, with annual membership just £18 plus £3 for meetings in person in the hall. Please feel free to come along and meet us at one of our in-person meetings.

Towcester Camera Club is a friendly, inclusive club with a focus on collaboration and learning, not on internal competitions. It participates in just one external competitions and two “Head-to-Heads” each year, although members who individually enter external competitions are encouraged to use the club for peer review of potential competition entries. Membership ranges from beginner to professional.

The club is happy to answer enquiries via its secure website contact page www.towcesterphoto.co.uk or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/

Anne Gray – Chairperson, Towcester & District Photographic Society (TDPS)

