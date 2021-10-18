Heading for a Winter of Discontent? Local Charities work together to help Community

Author: Miranda Wixon Published: 18th October 2021 10:43

Volunteer Lizzie packs a bag for a food delivery from the Community Larder : memberships cost £10 per year; Shopping from £5 per week (£17.50 a month), products vary week.

Local Charities in West Northants are being called upon to work together more closely to assist communities on a grass root level this winter. Fuel prices are set to increase, Universal Credit uplift has ended, as has furlough, and inflation is set to increase to 3.5%. This will have significant effects upon our communities.

In West Northants 12% of households experience fuel poverty meaning that they will be forced below the poverty line due to the cost of using energy to heat their homes. This is caused by low incomes, high prices, poor energy efficiency and poor-quality housing. Any of these factors will contribute to the already fragile basis on which many families live in communities still struggling with the effects of a pandemic.

Around 20,000 homes in West Northants have been highlighted as being fuel poor households according to the End Fuel Poverty Coalition report published this month. Fuel poverty has wide-reaching effects on health including respiratory, circulatory and mental health conditions and contributes to developmental delay and poor school performance in children.

As many families will have to make decisions between eating and heating, the TowFood Community Larders are working closely with SNVB to help reduce the cost of food, save waste and to help to find the best energy solutions to enable everyone in the community to keep well.

“At Northamptonshire Energy Saving Service (NESS) we are a unique multi-agency project set up to reduce fuel poverty across Northamptonshire. We are delighted to work together with TowFood Community Larder members to reach out to everyone who may be at risk of fuel poverty this winter” said Sarah Pyle of SNVB.

TowFood is part of the Food Aid Alliance in West Northants, a consortium of Food Aid Charities working together to rescue good food. Charity boss Miranda Wixon said “More and more people are seeking affordable ways to access food through a local network of Community Larders, Fridges, Food Clubs and Community Cafes. Working together makes sure that there is always food available for those in need. TowFood collect in the region of 6 tonnes of food each week making it available to the community in West Northants. Saving food from waste is the largest contributor to climate change as over 1/3 of all food produced globally is being wasted. When we waste food, we also waste all the resources it took to produce, transport and prepare that food. When it goes to landfill it rots, producing the greenhouse gas methane, more potent than carbon dioxide. Thankfully here in West Northants there are ways that volunteers and members involved with TowFood can make a difference.”

Coordinator of the Community Larder, TowFood@Roade, Brenda Woolf commented “With a membership of over 300 and growing and the support of a team of local volunteers, we are able to share produce grown locally and sourced from food outlets. The diversity of food available has enabled families to cook a wider range of meals and try out new things with the support of Cooking Good recipes and cookery lessons. There is a great community atmosphere, everybody is most welcome.”

“After providing an emergency food box provision during lockdown and witnessing first-hand how much food surplus there was, we felt compelled to transition to a Larder service that could be accessed by everyone. Over 60% of our current members are on a low income and by providing affordable food via the TowFood Larder network means that any savings can be put towards other essentials, including heating their homes” explained Katie Steele, Towcester Community Larder Coordinator. “Working with FareShare/SOFEA, SNVB, NESS and other local charities allows us all to find more ways to help people this winter. We embrace being part of the local community and enjoy working with many local businesses including Waitrose, Tesco, Whittlebury Bakery, Silverstone Circuits Ltd and our hosts Towcester Town Football Supporters Club and Roade Village Hall.”

Everyone has the right to nutritious, affordable food and a warm, dry home that they can afford to heat and power. Everyone has a role to play in helping our communities preserve this right for all. Find out how you too can help.

