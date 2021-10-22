  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
- Annie R
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Hamm Tun Deli to open at Whittlebury Park

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 22nd October 2021 09:06
Hamm Tun Deli is owned by Rachael Bradshaw. Rachael commented: “Our new premises at Whittlebury Park is a big step forward and will allow us to be more adventurous in terms of what we can offer. The new space is large enough to include a farm shop as well as a deli and coffee shop, and our aim is to focus on good quality local produce.Hamm Tun Deli is owned by Rachael Bradshaw. Rachael commented: “Our new premises at Whittlebury Park is a big step forward and will allow us to be more adventurous in terms of what we can offer. The new space is large enough to include a farm shop as well as a deli and coffee shop, and our aim is to focus on good quality local produce.

Hamm Tun Deli, home to the award-winning Cobblers Nibble cheese, is to open a new premises on the grounds of Whittlebury Park countryside hotel and spa in November.

 

The second venture for the popular Northamptonshire deli, due to open on 13 November, 2021 will include a farm shop, deli and cafe and will serve a range of groceries and locally sourced products as well as eat-in breakfasts, lunches and takeaway coffees.

 

The deli, farm shop and cafe, which has another premises in Long Buckby, will complement Whittlebury Park’s five food and drink outlets, including the hotel’s fine dining three AA Rosette Murrays restaurant, the contemporary Aston’s restaurant, the Atrium Bistro situated within the Atrium Clubhouse, the Silverstone Bar, and the Terrace café in the leisure club.

 

Hamm Tun Deli is owned by Rachael Bradshaw. Rachael commented: “Our new premises at Whittlebury Park is a big step forward and will allow us to be more adventurous in terms of what we can offer. The new space is large enough to include a farm shop as well as a deli and coffee shop, and our aim is to focus on good quality local produce.

 

“It’s also a beautiful location overlooking the golf course, and we want to make sure that everyone is welcome, from mums to villagers, runners to dog walkers, and staff and guests of the hotel.”

 

Charles Sargeant remarked: “We’re delighted that Gary and Rachael have decided to open their second Hamm Tun premises at Whittlebury Park. They share our ethos of championing local food and drink, and their new farm shop and deli will offer a fantastic extra benefit for guests and people living locally as well as showcasing top quality local Northamptonshire produce.”

 

Whittlebury Park is a luxury four-star countryside hotel, golf course and spa resort in rural Northamptonshire. It includes a 36-hole championship golf course, luxury spa, and extensive conference and events facilities.

 

For more details or to book, please see whittlebury.com

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies