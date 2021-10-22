Hamm Tun Deli to open at Whittlebury Park

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 22nd October 2021 09:06

Hamm Tun Deli is owned by Rachael Bradshaw. Rachael commented: “Our new premises at Whittlebury Park is a big step forward and will allow us to be more adventurous in terms of what we can offer. The new space is large enough to include a farm shop as well as a deli and coffee shop, and our aim is to focus on good quality local produce.

Hamm Tun Deli, home to the award-winning Cobblers Nibble cheese, is to open a new premises on the grounds of Whittlebury Park countryside hotel and spa in November.

The second venture for the popular Northamptonshire deli, due to open on 13 November, 2021 will include a farm shop, deli and cafe and will serve a range of groceries and locally sourced products as well as eat-in breakfasts, lunches and takeaway coffees.

The deli, farm shop and cafe, which has another premises in Long Buckby, will complement Whittlebury Park’s five food and drink outlets, including the hotel’s fine dining three AA Rosette Murrays restaurant, the contemporary Aston’s restaurant, the Atrium Bistro situated within the Atrium Clubhouse, the Silverstone Bar, and the Terrace café in the leisure club.

“It’s also a beautiful location overlooking the golf course, and we want to make sure that everyone is welcome, from mums to villagers, runners to dog walkers, and staff and guests of the hotel.”

Charles Sargeant remarked: “We’re delighted that Gary and Rachael have decided to open their second Hamm Tun premises at Whittlebury Park. They share our ethos of championing local food and drink, and their new farm shop and deli will offer a fantastic extra benefit for guests and people living locally as well as showcasing top quality local Northamptonshire produce.”

Whittlebury Park is a luxury four-star countryside hotel, golf course and spa resort in rural Northamptonshire. It includes a 36-hole championship golf course, luxury spa, and extensive conference and events facilities.

For more details or to book, please see whittlebury.com

