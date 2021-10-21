COVID-19 booster jabs now available at selected drop-in vaccination clinics

Author: NHS Trust Published: 21st October 2021 21:49

People who have been invited by the NHS to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to get their jab at selected drop-in clinics around the county.

People aged over 50, those who are clinically vulnerable and unpaid carers are receiving letters and text messages confirming their eligibility for a booster if their second dose of vaccine was administered at least six months ago.

As well as being able to book their booster dose by visiting the NHS website or calling 119, these eligible people can now choose to visit a drop-in clinic for their jab, with sessions offering boosters available over the coming days in Corby, Northampton, Towcester and Wellingborough.

Frontline health and social care workers who are not able to access a booster through their employer can also book online or attend a local drop-in clinic.

All of these sessions continue to also be open to anyone aged 16 and over who has yet to take up the offer of a first vaccine dose or is eligible for a second dose (at least eight weeks after their first).

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “Getting your COVID-19 vaccination booster is the best way to keep protecting yourself and others from Coronavirus.

“Eligible people are receiving letters and text messages with details of how to book and most frontline health and care workers will be able to access their booster via their employer. It is important that you wait for this invitation before attempting to get your booster dose.

“We’re continuing to ensure that getting your first, second or booster dose is a simple and flexible process, with drop-in sessions taking place widely and regularly in our local area. Nonetheless we understand that location and timings may not suit everyone, and so we are keen to remind individuals that booking an appointment is still possible across county vaccination sites.”

Anyone wishing to access a drop-in session for a booster dose is urged to check availability carefully as not all sites are currently able to offer the booster without an appointment.

Drop-in vaccination sessions are open to people aged over 16 for first and second doses. Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first; must be at least eight weeks after a first dose; and people should check availability and opening hours before visiting a drop-in clinic.

Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Alternatively, people aged 16+ can book appointments at a local vaccine site online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine, or by calling 119.

People who are immunosuppressed and eligible for a third dose of vaccine (separate to booster campaign) will be contacted by their GP practice with details of how to get their third dose.

Vaccine rollout to 12- to 15-year-olds in secondary schools is continuing on a phased basis, with all parents of children in this age group set to be notified by the end of this week about when the local vaccination service will be visiting their school.

Drop-in vaccination clinics in Northamptonshire – Thursday 21 October 2021 to Tuesday 26 October 2021:

Corby Oakley Pharmacy 4 Charter Court, Oakley Vale, NN18 8QT Thursday 21 October 9.30am to 5pm Friday 22 October 9.30am to 5pm 1st doses for ages 16+

2nd doses for anyone who had 1st Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago Mr Pickford’s Spencer Court, Corby, NN17 1NU Thursday 21 October 10am to 5pm Saturday 23 October 10am to 5pm 1st doses for ages 16+

2nd doses for anyone who had 1st Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Booster doses for anyone aged 50+ who had 2nd dose (any vaccine) at least 6 months ago Northampton Ramgarhia Sikh Temple Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE Monday 25 October 10am to 4pm Tuesday 26 October 10am to 8pm 1st doses for ages 16+

2nd doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Booster doses for anyone aged 50+ who had 2nd dose (any vaccine) at least 6 months ago Regent Pharmacy 10-11 Regent Street Northampton NN1 2NQ Thursday 21 October 10am to 5pm Friday 22 October 10am to 5pm Saturday 23 October 10am to 5pm 1st doses for ages 16+

2nd doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Booster doses for anyone aged 50+ who had 2nd dose (any vaccine) at least 6 months ago West Chemist 4 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, NN2 7HG Friday 22 October 11am to 3pm Sunday 24 October 11am to 3pm · 1st doses for ages 16+ · 2nd doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago · Booster doses for anyone aged 50+ who had 2nd dose (any vaccine) at least 6 months ago Whitefields Surgery (Unidrugs) Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, Northampton, NN1 2TE Sunday 24 October 9am to 12.30pm

2pm to 4.30pm · 1st doses for ages 16+ · 2nd doses for anyone who had 1st Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago · Booster doses for anyone aged 50+ who had 2nd dose (any vaccine) at least 6 months ago South Northamptonshire Greens Norton Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL Friday 22 October 9am to 4pm Saturday 23 October 9am to 4pm Sunday 24 October 9am to 4pm · 1st doses for ages 16+ · 2nd doses for anyone who had 1st AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago · Booster doses for anyone aged 50+ who had 2nd dose (any vaccine) at least 6 months ago Wellingborough Pravasi Mandal Centre (Regent Pharmacy) 65 Elsden Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1QD Thursday 21 October 10am to 5pm Friday 22 October 10am to 5pm 1st doses for ages 16+

2nd doses for anyone who had 1st AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

Booster doses for anyone aged 50+ who had 2nd dose (any vaccine) at least 6 months ago

