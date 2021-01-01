Silverstone Interactive Museum celebrates with record number of half term visitors

Author: Katie Tyler Published: 25th October 2021 09:17

Display of Lewis Hamilton overalls worn during 2020 British Grand Prix weekend



It has been two years since the Silverstone Interactive Museum first opened its doors to visitors on 25 October 2019 and, in that time, it has overcome the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic to welcome over 120,000 visitors, members of the Royal family, Formula 1 stars and A List celebrity guests. This half term a record number of visitors have booked to visit the museum with many families taking advantage of advance booking discounts.



Only days after Prince Harry and Sir Lewis Hamilton officially opened the Northamptonshire based immersive visitor attraction, which celebrates the past, present, and future of Silverstone and British motor racing, the venue had to close its doors following the Covid-19 outbreak. What followed was a period of uncertainty as the Museum was forced to close and reopen three times over the course of the next 12 months.



However, despite these setbacks the Silverstone Interactive Museum has gone on to welcome thousands of visitors, hundreds of schools, 5 F1 British Grand Prix winners and Tom Cruise! The feedback from celebrities and visitors alike has been consistently positive and the Museum was delighted to have been recognised recently with the Trip Advisor Travellers Choice Award and to have been nominated for a prestigious award by the Royal Automobile Club.



This half term the Museum is expecting a record number of visitors, many coming to see some of the new exhibits including the David Johnson Exhibition – The Art of Motor Racing featuring live painting demonstrations, Daniel Ricciardo’s 2014 Red Bull RB10 and an iconic collection of Barry Sheene bikes from the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s.



Speaking on the eve of the Museum’s second anniversary Sally Reynolds, CEO of the Silverstone Interactive Museum said “I am delighted with what has been achieved in the last two years – we have survived the ups and downs of the pandemic with the support of our staff, volunteers and the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Culture Recovery Fund. The team has pulled together and responded to the ever-changing rules and regulations to consistently deliver a safe and enjoyable experience. Reading the positive customer feedback and seeing the enjoyment on the faces of our visitors as they leave us makes it all worthwhile. We are looking forward to welcoming record numbers this week in what will be one of our busiest periods to date”

For more information or to book tickets visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk



