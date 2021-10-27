NN12

Local News Lib Dems: Time for Conservative MPs to act against sewage dumping Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 27th October 2021 22:31 I n 2020 a sewer storm overflow spilled 94 times into Silverstone Brook and then on into the River Tove.



Rivers should be safe for swimming, fishing, and sustaining wildlife. So why are they filled with raw sewage and human waste, destroying them for decades to come?



The Rivers Trust reports that in 2020 a sewer storm overflow spilled 94 times for a total of 1760 hours into Silverstone Brook and then on into the River Tove in Towcester. This is just one of several sewer storm overflows that goes into the River Tove.



There were 403,171 spills of sewage into England’s rivers and seas in 2020, according to the Environment Agency.



Liberal Democrat councillor, Martin Johns says: “MPs voted on Lords amendments to the new Environment Bill last week. Your Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom voted against an amendment that banned water companies pumping raw sewage into our rivers. Andrea Leadsom has continued to defend the government’s position on sewage dumping but a partial U-turn by the government seems increasingly possible.



Liberal Democrats are calling on all Conservative MPs to come to their senses and support cleaning up our rivers and protecting our natural environment.”



Liberal Democrat councillor, David Tarbun comments: “While the UK is hosting COP26, this is a huge betrayal of our country's environment, and an even bigger betrayal of local communities. Enough is enough. Rivers are polluted daily by water companies. We need action before it is too late to reverse the damage.”



