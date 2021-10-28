Funding for West Northants community groups now available

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 28th October 2021 11:36

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is pleased to announce its new Community Funding Grant Scheme is now open for applications.

Grants of up to £15,000 are available to community and voluntary sector organisations in West Northants to enable them to deliver important services and activities to our communities.

The first round of funding which opens today (Wednesday 27 October 2021) and closes on Tuesday 7 December is for applicants seeking a grant up to the value of £15,000.

The next funding round which is for grants up to £5,000 will open on 10 January 2022 and close on 13 February 2022.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “These grants allow us to support local community and voluntary groups who are providing vital services to our communities.

“We know how difficult the last year has been for many community groups, who have seen demand for their services increase. We’re delighted to be able to offer these groups much needed funds, which will help to support local communities as we recover from the pandemic.”

The scheme is open to community and voluntary sector organisations, registered charities and not-for-profit organisations, with priority given to projects that support the council’s key priorities and the strategic aims. The council’s six key priorities are:

Green and clean: environment and wellbeing

Improved life chances: health, social care and families

Connected communities: transport and connectivity

Thriving villages and towns: place shaping and homes

Economic development: growth and prosperity

Robust resource management: transparent decision making and financial prudence.

Cllr Smith went on to say: “I urge local groups to make the most of this wonderful opportunity so they can carry on their amazing work.” You can find out more on the council’s website about the criteria and who can apply for a grant.

If you are interested in applying for a Community Funding Grant, you will need to complete an expression of interest form, which is available on the WNC website.

If you would like to speak to the Community Funding Officer about your eligibility to apply for a grant, please call or email: Peter Worth. Email: peter.worth@westnorthants.gov.uk Telephone: 01327 322227.

