People urged to come together to support proposed city bid

Author: Nina Cebotari Published: 28th October 2021 14:45

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Bidding for city status would be a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase everything we know is special about Northampton.



People are urged to get behind a proposed bid to gain city status for Northampton in a move that would reap major benefits for the whole of West Northamptonshire.



West Northamptonshire Council is considering whether to bid for city status as part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours competition.



A successful bid would further raise the profile of Northampton, helping to attract investment into the entire West Northants area.



The council will be working with partners, local organisations and communities to develop a draft bid which celebrates Northampton’s heritage, culture, pride and ambition. With the national deadline for submitting bids on 8 December, councillors will decide whether or not to go ahead at their meeting on 2 December.



And people can show their support by sharing their favourite photographs of places in Northampton. Fifty photographs can be included in the bid and the Council is aiming to include as many taken by local residents as possible.



Submissions could feature an iconic landmark or building, a local park or open space or any other favourite feature people would like to highlight. The best photographs will also be used in the social media campaign to showcase the town as an ideal candidate for city status. To find out more and submit your photo, please visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/citybid

The winning cities are expected to be announced on Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee extended Bank Holiday weekend of 2-5 June 2022.

In 2012, her Diamond Jubilee year, Chelmsford, Perth and St Asaph in Wales were awarded city status, and a number of towns have made applications this time around.

“But this wouldn’t just be for the benefit of Northampton residents. A successful bid would bring economic and cultural benefits to towns and villages right across West Northants.



“It would tell a national and international audience this is a place in which to do business, raising our profile, attracting investment and creating new, skilled jobs.



“We have so much to be proud of, from our rich history and heritage to the diversity of our cultures and communities. This bid provides a platform to promote our many hidden treasures and achieve our vision for making West Northamptonshire a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.



“Your support is vital for any bid to be successful, so let’s come together and celebrate Northampton, a special town with the heart to flourish as a city.”

