The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Towcester

"I would like to compliment you on an excellent newsletter. As a local resident I find it full of interesting information, and appreciate the inclusion of all the appropriate links for further reading...."
Make this bonfire night a safe and happy one

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 31st October 2021 09:16

We are urging everyone to consider others in their community this bonfire night and visit a professionally staged event.


November 5 is one of several dates that cause anxiety for a large number of people, particularly pet owners whose furry friends are terrified of fireworks.
 
However everyone chooses to celebrate the event, some noise is inevitable so we would also like to encourage pet owners to follow the advice at the above link and for everyone to note the resources listed below. 
 
Cllr David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “Of course we all want to mark these historical occasions, I would just urge everyone to do so in a considerate way.
 
“Every year we’re contacted by people who have experienced anti-social behaviour in their communities linked with bonfire night.
 
“Noise nuisance can be very stressful for some people, particularly those with nervous pets, so I’d ask that if people are going to let off their own fireworks, they keep it to a minimum.
 
“Also, please ensure your children don’t have access to fireworks, as what they might consider a bit of harmless fun can turn out to be very dangerous.
 
“And if anyone is organising a bonfire, please make sure you keep it well away from other people’s homes and keep it well under control.
 
“By far the safest and most cost-effective way to enjoy the night is to take part in an organised event with others from our communities.”
 
Here are a series of resources which might come in handy:
