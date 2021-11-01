  • Bookmark this page

Whittlebury Park reports surge in demand for corporate events

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 1st November 2021 09:57

Whittlebury Park luxury hotel, conference centre and golf course in Northamptonshire, experienced a robust growth in enquiries and bookings for corporate meetings and events in August and September this year, 95 per cent more than in May and June.

The resort, which has over 50 flexible and purpose-built conference and meetings spaces as well as 700 acres of outside space, reported receiving more than £5 million worth of enquiries during the late summer months. This figure is just two per cent less than enquiries from the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic. Over 70 per cent of enquiries were from new clients.

 

The venue also confirmed 182 bookings for events which will take place up to 2022. Around a quarter of these are short-lead, for events taking place within six weeks’ time, which is four times the rate of short-lead bookings taken in 2019.

 

Confirmed events are from a variety of different industries, including automotive, logistics, health and education, and will bring more than 10,000 delegates to the Whittlebury area for association meetings, outdoor meetings, team building, training, exhibitions, traditional conferences and corporate golf.

 

Marc Webster, Commercial Director, Whittlebury Park, said: “Confidence in the corporate meetings and events sector is returning. From the number of new enquiries we’ve received over the summer, it’s clear that many key industries are eager to get back to face-to-face meetings and appreciate the spaciousness and out-of-town location at Whittlebury Park.

 

“Although several of our bookings are short lead, we also have many large bookings for 2022 which is very encouraging, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Whittlebury Park.”

 

The flexible and purpose-built conference facilities at Whittlebury Park can cater for everything from a small team meeting to a national exhibition. The resort can host over 1,500 delegates at one time across its numerous meeting spaces, and over 5,000 delegates across the event spaces. Facilities include 20 spacious conference and training suites, 29 fully serviced syndicate rooms, an executive boardroom, three secluded private dining rooms and two conference and banqueting suites (Brooklands and Grand Prix Suites). The resort offers fully customisable flexible 24-hour or day delegate packages.

 

Whittlebury Park’s 700 acres of ancient forest and parkland provides the perfect backdrop for multi-activities and outdoor events, corporate activities, team building exercises, evening entertainment and bespoke events. Whittlebury Park now offers an enhanced variety of outdoor meetings and events options.

 

Whittlebury Park is run in line with the resort’s StaySafe Initiative which gives guests peace of mind that the highest standard of health and safety is being adhered to throughout the resort. The hotel has been awarded ‘Aim Secure’ accreditation from MIA (Meeting Industry Association), and Visit Britain’s ‘Good to Go’ status.

 

www.whittlebury.com

 

 

