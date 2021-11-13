Whittlebury Park to host recruitment open day

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 3rd November 2021 21:40

Whittlebury Park luxury hotel and spa is holding a recruitment open day on Saturday 13th November 2021 to enable anyone thinking about a career in hospitality to find out more about the hotel and the vacancies on offer.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm, employees from different departments, including food and beverage, housekeeping, kitchen, spa and commercial, will be available throughout the day to answer questions. There will also be the opportunity to get behind the scenes with venue tours during the day.

A variety of both part-time and full-time positions are available, from bartenders and housekeepers to event planners, spa therapists, and more.

Refreshments will be available on the day and anyone who drops their CV or application form in will be in with a chance to win afternoon tea for two people at the hotel.

The Northamptonshire-based resort includes a 254-bedroom hotel, luxury spa, 36-hole championship golf course and extensive conference and events facilities.

For further details and to register please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/information/work-for-us/recruitment-open-day

