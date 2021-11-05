Northants residents urged to get maximum vaccine protection

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 5th November 2021 12:32

Public Health Officials are urging residents to get the maximum vaccine protection possible to protect against COVID-19 as a further 3,088 residents test positive this week.

It’s as easy as one, two, three; get both jabs and make sure you get your booster if you are eligible.

Vaccines give high levels of protection but immunity reduces over time, particularly for older adults and at-risk groups. It’s vital that vulnerable people come forward to get their COVID-19 booster vaccine to top-up their defences and protect themselves this winter.

The latest evidence from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) shows that protection against symptomatic coronavirus falls from 65%, up to three months after the second dose, to 45% six months after the second dose for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and from 90% to 65% for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Protection against hospitalisation falls from 95% to 75% for Oxford/AstraZeneca and 99% to 90% for Pfizer/BioNTech.

Although the protection against severe disease remains high, a small change can generate a major shift in hospital admissions. For example, a change from 95% to 90% against hospitalisation would lead to doubling of admissions in those vaccinated. The booster programme is designed to top up this waning immunity.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“Anyone who gets COVID-19 can become seriously ill or have long-term effects (long COVID). The COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others.

“Research has shown the vaccines help:

· reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19

· reduce your risk of catching or spreading COVID-19

· protect against COVID-19 variants

“The first dose should give you some protection from three or four weeks after you've had it. But you need two doses for stronger and longer-lasting protection. It’s also vital that vulnerable people come forward to get their COVID-19 booster vaccine to top-up their defences and protect themselves this winter.”

Booster vaccine doses are now available on the NHS for people most at risk from COVID-19 who have already had two doses of a vaccine. The NHS will let you know when it's your turn to have one. If you have been contacted by the NHS to say that you are eligible for a booster dose, you can book your appointment now via this link: Book booster dose appointment here or visit selected local drop-in services: Local drop-in services. If you have been contacted previously but have not yet booked your appointment you're still eligible and can arrange your appointments any time. See more information about the COVID-19 vaccine on the NHS website: Covid vaccine - NHS. Alternatively patients can call 119 or visit this site to book via the National Booking Service: National booking service

This Weeks’ Data surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 25 – 31 October 2021, shows:

· 3,088 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week. This is a decrease of 23% compared with previous week.

· Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population is 437.2, which is significantly higher than the national average (418.3).

· The highest rates locally are Northampton (496.0) and Daventry (467.7).

· Eleven people died within 28 days of a positive test.

· Positive cases for both males and females aged 0 to 9 years increased rapidly since September but have now started to decrease.

· The age group with the most positive cases for both males and females was predominately 10 to 19 year olds, followed by 40 to 49 year olds.

· Over the last 4-week period the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has plateaued but numbers remain high.

· Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

· The latest data shows a total of 99 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 2nd November 2021, which represents a 10% decrease when compared to the previous week (26th October 2021).

In order to have a brilliantly bright Bonfire Night the following Public Health advice has also been issued:

· Wash and sanitise hands regularly

· Do not share bowls of crisps or individual sweets with those outside your household

· Wear a face covering in crowded areas

· Keep windows open if gathering indoors

· Stick to smaller groups where possible

· Make space for you and your household if in a crowd

· Stay at home if you're not feeling well or have any COVID-19 symptoms

· Continue to take LFD tests at least twice a week and before going out

