Local News MEPC accelerates successful industrial development at Silverstone Park Author: Carl McKellar Published: 8th November 2021 09:30 An application for reserved matters consent has already been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council for the scheme (Phase 4 of development by MEPC at Silverstone Park).

MEPC is delighted to announce a continuation of its successful development at Silverstone Park by bringing forward a new scheme on six acres of land adjacent to the site’s Innovation Centre.



MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, enthused: “This new scheme of hybrid industrial units is in a prominent location at one of the key entrances to Silverstone Park.



“Based on market feedback, these units will provide a smart front entrance leading to flexible space for offices, training rooms and display, as well as loading doors providing access to double-height accommodation for workshop and storage.



“Units in this scheme will range in size from 7,500 sq ft to 24,600 sq ft.



“ Also included in the plans are a café, gym and nursery, delivering extra value and convenience for businesses and employees at the Park.”



“Briefed to create a range of highly adaptable, statement buildings, the aim is to reflect the quality and on-going success of the Silverstone Park brand.”



Meanwhile, MEPC is already well under way with construction of its at Silverstone Park – this alone will deliver 265,000 sq ft of HQ-style industrial premises and is scheduled to be ready for occupation in Q2, 2022.



Phase 1 and 2 (258,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation) was completed in December 2020. This spans from the site’s northern end (adjacent to the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub) to the southern tip, opposite the Silverstone Circuit’s famous Wing pits complex building.



Of the 13 properties constructed as part of Phase 1 and 2, all have now completed with the final property currently under offer.

David Beckett, Partner at appointed SRA Architects, said: "We are delighted to be working with Roz and the team on the design of these new, flexible hybrid units at this key gateway location."