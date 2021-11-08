  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"From feedback received from our various helpers a lot of our visitors had observed that they found us by visiting the website and decided to come along. So it works and thank you very much!! "
- Jackie E
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

MEPC accelerates successful industrial development at Silverstone Park

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 8th November 2021 09:30
An application for reserved matters consent has already been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council for the scheme (Phase 4 of development by MEPC at Silverstone Park).An application for reserved matters consent has already been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council for the scheme (Phase 4 of development by MEPC at Silverstone Park).


MEPC is delighted to announce a continuation of its successful development at Silverstone Park by bringing forward a new scheme on six acres of land adjacent to the site’s Innovation Centre.

An application for reserved matters consent has already been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council for the scheme (Phase 4 of development by MEPC at Silverstone Park).

MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, enthused: “This new scheme of hybrid industrial units is in a prominent location at one of the key entrances to Silverstone Park.

“Based on market feedback, these units will provide a smart front entrance leading to flexible space for offices, training rooms and display, as well as loading doors providing access to double-height accommodation for workshop and storage. 

“Units in this scheme will range in size from 7,500 sq ft to 24,600 sq ft.

Also included in the plans are a café, gym and nursery, delivering extra value and convenience for businesses and employees at the Park.”

David Beckett, Partner at appointed SRA Architects, said: “We are delighted to be working with Roz and the team on the design of these new, flexible hybrid units at this key gateway location. 

“Briefed to create a range of highly adaptable, statement buildings, the aim is to reflect the quality and on-going success of the Silverstone Park brand.”

CLICK HERE for further details on Phase 4’s hybrid units.

For further enquiries please contact appointed letting agents Carter Jonas and DTRE (see contact details below).

Meanwhile, MEPC is already well under way with construction of its Phase 3 of development at Silverstone Park – this alone will deliver 265,000 sq ft of HQ-style industrial premises and is scheduled to be ready for occupation in Q2, 2022.

Phase 1 and 2 (258,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation) was completed in December 2020. This spans from the site’s northern end (adjacent to the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub) to the southern tip, opposite the Silverstone Circuit’s famous Wing pits complex building.

Of the 13 properties constructed as part of Phase 1 and 2, all have now completed with the final property currently under offer.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies