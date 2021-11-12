NN12

>

News

>

Local News Bumper Market in November Author: Nick Holder Published: 8th November 2021 10:22 The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 12th November 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and it should be our biggest of the year. The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 12th November 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and it should be our biggest of the year.



The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 12th November 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and it should be our biggest of the year.



Once again, there will be 2 alcohol sellers at the market this month, selling a selection of whisky, wine, and cider, and with Christmas approaching this is an ideal time time start stocking up.



Our hot food caterers will also be attending, helping to keep customers warm and well fed, in addition to our recycle business, and all of our regular stalls as well.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647. The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 12th November 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and it should be our biggest of the year.Once again, there will be 2 alcohol sellers at the market this month, selling a selection of whisky, wine, and cider, and with Christmas approaching this is an ideal time time start stocking up.Our hot food caterers will also be attending, helping to keep customers warm and well fed, in addition to our recycle business, and all of our regular stalls as well.For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.